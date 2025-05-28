Munambam judicial commission submits report to government

"Now the ball is in the state government's court," Justice Ramachandran told TNIE. As to the recommendations made in the report, he said, "All the recommendations made are aimed at protecting the rights of the Munambam residents."

The very fact that the commission was appointed points towards the fact that the state government wants to help the Munambam residents, he added.

"The state government can study the report and then decide whether to accept or reject it," said Justice Ramachandran.

Earlier, he had told TNIE that if all parties involved -- the government, Waqf Board and Farook College -- can discuss and resolve the matter, they should. Else, the government, using its powers, should acquire the land.

When asked if the government needs to bring a legislation or extra powers, to acquire the land, he said: "It doesn't have to bring legislation or anything. The state government has statutory powers vested with it to deal with situations like this," he added.

The commission's term was later extended by three months.