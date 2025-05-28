Nilgiri tahr haven, Eravikulam, sees surge in tourist footfall

IDUKKI: Being the first national park in Kerala, Eravikulam stands as the backbone of the tourism industry in Munnar. An official at the park told TNIE that more than 80,000 tourists have arrived at the park till Friday (May 23) this month.

With just a week left for the month to end, the total monthly tourist turnout is expected to cross 1.03 lakh this season. “Although the incessant rain lashing the hill town has slightly dampened the tourist arrival, we expect that the monthly turnout will surely exceed the count in May last year,” the official said.

When the park closes for the annual calving season of Nilgiri Tahrs for two months (February and March), Munnar falls into an off peak season. Considering the low tourist arrival in the hill town, resorts and hotels conduct maintenance works during the time.

He further explained that May is the peak tourist month in Munnar as the holiday season coupled with the reopening of the national park after the breeding of the Nilgiri Tahrs draws tourists in large numbers.

“Though the maximum carrying capacity of the park is 2,880, nearly 6,000 tourists arrive at the park during peak season on a daily basis,” he said, adding that a total of 10,000 tourists had visited the park within the first three days of May.

Authorities pointed out that the cashless system for ticket booking and other park purchases implemented in April last year has increased efficiency, safety and security at the park.

“Card or mobile payments are faster than cash transactions, reducing the time spent queuing at the entrance station and allowing visitors more time to enjoy at the park. Since the Eravikulam national park went cashless, it has become the norm for many other parks throughout the country,” he said.

Moreover, the revenue received by the park through eco-tourism programmes has helped them increase the Forest Development Agency (FDA) fund from Rs 11 crore in 2018 to Rs 23.5 crore in 2025. “The FDA helps the government for arranging funds, including paying compensation to victims during wild animal attacks, and community development programmes in other national parks and wildlife sanctuaries under the Munnar wildlife division,” the official said