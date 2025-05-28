Revenue department issues order, flat owners can now pay land tax & get receipt

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a landmark move, the revenue department has decided to issue land tax receipts to flat owners. The decision comes after the government decided to bring in a unified system for mutation and receipt of land tax for flats from individual owners.

Until now, when a part of the land is handed over to the buyer, and if the land is not divided individually, the landowner would pay the tax as undivided share. However, flat owners face an issue when they approach banks or other financial institutions for loans.

The lenders ask for a land tax receipt and the flat owners find that their names are not included in the land tax receipt. In undivided share, only the name of the landowner is mentioned as the land is not divided individually.