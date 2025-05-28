Swipe right, naadan style: How online dating apps are trending among Malayali youth

Anjali M, 24, downloaded Arike as a “secret experiment”. Though quite close to her parents, she did not mention it to them. “It’s not something you announce at the dinner table,” she says with a grin.

“I was just curious. I wanted to meet someone who gets where I am from — someone who knows what a thattukada date would be like.”

For a state known for its blend of tradition and tech-savviness, Kerala is quietly becoming a hotspot for a uniquely Malayali brand of online dating. No longer just a metro trend, dating apps have found a home here — but not without their own quirks.

Made for Malayalis

Love is indeed going local. Apps like Arike, Mizhi, and Hridhayam are tailored for Malayalis and rooted in the cultural nuances that matter: language, food, family values, and even astrology.

“Arike felt different from Tinder,” says 27-year-old Ajay Varma, a software engineer. “It didn’t push hookup culture. The questions were actually meaningful, and most people I matched with were looking for something real.”

Developed by the same team behind Aisle, Arike has rapidly gained traction among Kochi’s young professionals. Meanwhile, Mizhi, with its tagline ‘Find love through your eyes’, offers a chat-forward experience that prioritises conversation in Malayalam.

Then there’s Hridhayam — less flashy but quietly effective. “I met someone through Hridhayam last year,” says 25-year-old law student Nivya Rajan. “We didn’t click romantically, but we’re still good friends. It’s one of the few apps that didn’t make me feel judged or objectified.”

For 21-year-old Alan Joseph, a media student, it’s less about finding “the one” and more about genuine connections. “I got on Mizhi out of boredom during semester break,” he says. “But it was the first app where I could actually have a conversation in Malayalam without cringe adi. That’s underrated.”

Curious to see what the fuss was about, this reporter downloaded a couple of these apps to test the waters. The setup process was fairly simple across the board — download from the Google Play Store or App Store, register using your phone number or email, fill out a profile with a bio, interests, and preferences, and you’re good to go.

Some apps offer prompts or questions, while others let you upload short voice notes or even video introductions. Profiles tend to be casual — often peppered with Manglish phrases or Malayalam memes — and matches are usually made by either swiping or clicking ‘like’.

Conversations often start light, with shared references to Kerala food, cinema, or the latest local trend.