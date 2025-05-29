CM Pinarayi Vijayan convenes expert panel to address shipwreck impact

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In light of the potential environmental and marine life impacts from the MSC Elsa 3 shipwreck, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan convened a high-level meeting with national and international experts to discuss mitigation strategies.

The participants included Dr Muralee Thummarukudy, Operations Manager, Crisis Management Branch, United Nations Environment Programme, Dr Olof Linden, former professor at the World Maritime University, Shanthakumar, environmental impact economics expert, Dr Babu Pillai, petroleum chemical analyst, and Mike Cowing, expert in coastal cleanup and waste management.

The meeting also reviewed the preparedness of various state agencies. Rapid response teams have been deployed under the Pollution Control Board to tackle potential oil spills. It was recommended that oil booms and containment gear be pre-positioned at all major estuaries. Efforts to remove plastic particles are under way with volunteers stationed every 100 m along the coast.

Drone surveillance is also being used to monitor debris. Personnel from the Police, Fire and Pollution Control Board have been tasked with coordinating these efforts, while safety guidelines for volunteers have been issued. Supervisors will ensure no unsafe actions are taken.