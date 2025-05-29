Controversy over P V Anvar’s UDF induction remains unresolved as Venugopal declines meeting

KOZHIKODE: A solution to the controversy over inducting P V Anvar to the UDF continues to be elusive on Wednesday too after AICC general secretary K C Venugopal refused to meet the Trinamool leader. It was expected that Venugopal’s intervention would bring an end to the drama as Anvar had said his only hope was the AICC leader.

Venugopal reciprocated in the afternoon by saying that no one in the UDF would isolate Anvar. But later in the day Venugopal refused to meet Anvar, saying that there is an efficient leadership in Kerala that can sort out the issues. He added that no such meeting was arranged and everything was the creation of the media. Anvar had arrived in Kozhikode expecting a meeting with the Congress leader.

Anvar’s hopes were rekindled in the morning when former KPCC president K Sudhakaran batted for him, questioning Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan’s wisdom of taking a strong stand against Anvar.

Sudhakaran told reporters in Kannur on Wednesday that Satheesan alone cannot take a decision in the issue. He said that Anvar is a crucial figure whose support could significantly influence the outcome. Venugopal’s words in the afternoon added to Anvar’s confidence. Venugopal withdrew from the scene as it was clear that Anvar was trying to drive a wedge in the Congress party in Kerala.