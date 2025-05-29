Forest Minister Saseendran stresses ethical, sustainable solutions to human–monkey conflicts in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stressing the need for approaches that are not only effective but also ethical and sustainable, Forest Minister A K Saseendran has said any plan to deal with macaques must ensure the protection of both farmers and wildlife. He was speaking at the inauguration of a workshop organised by the State Forest Department at the Forest Complex at PTP Nagar, Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday.

The workshop, Mission Bonnet Macaque, aimed to reduce human–monkey conflicts across the state by focusing on long-term and humane solutions.

The workshop brought together wildlife experts, scientists, and senior forest officials to discuss practical ways to manage the growing problem.

Officials said the conflict has become more common due to factors like urban expansion, destruction of natural habitats, and changes in farming practices that attract macaques to human settlements.

Experts from institutions such as the University of Mysore, SACON in Coimbatore, CCMB Hyderabad, and the Himachal Pradesh Animal Husbandry Department shared their studies and suggestions.

They spoke about macaque population trends, the need for reproductive control, and region-specific strategies to prevent crop damage and property loss.

Veterinary officers from Kerala also presented field experiences, including the challenges faced in tourist areas like Thekkady, where monkeys often come into contact with people.

Discussions included scientific population management techniques like sterilisation and guidelines for monitoring and reducing conflict.

After detailed sessions and discussions, the Forest Department decided to submit a comprehensive proposal to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

This proposal will include steps to assess macaque populations, implement reproductive control in selected areas, and adopt region-wise mitigation methods based on specific needs.