Kamal Haasan in heart of every Malayali: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was a rare occasion when two legends, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan and people’s hero Pinarayi Vijayan, met. The occasion was the fourth anniversary of the LDF government organised by CPM-affiliated Secretariat Employees Association in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. The two shared cakes. Contrary to the usual practice of people watching a Kamal movie, this time around it was a role reversal. Kamal Haasan watched a documentary on the life of the CM- ‘Pinarayi The Legend’ and lauded him for his exemplary works for the state and common people.

The CM termed Kamal Haasan as an individual who has a leftist mind. “Kamal Haasan has proved that artists have a life beyond the art. He is in the heart of every Malayali,” Pinarayi said. During his speech, Kamal Haasan said that he is following leaders like Pinarayi Vijayan who has never backtracked in fear of criticism. “Whichever the ideology may be, we are all comrades in serving the people. The fight against injustice is my responsibility,” he said.

Earlier while inaugurating the programme, the CM said that if only the files are processed on time, the common people could get the true result of governance. “The secretariat employees are the ones who are less corrupt. The processing of files in the secretariat has improved tremendously,” he said. The organisers had also invited actor Kamal Haasan who was in the city for the promotion of his latest film.

CM also cut a cake and gave a piece to the actor to mark the anniversary celebration of the government.

Speaking after the screening of the documentary, the CM said one is yet to know the amount of criticism the office-bearers of the organisation will have to bear from certain quarters. “Some people will try to interpret the documentary. I have not evolved with my own ability. I am the product of my party. I could stand with the party at all times. The attack against me is because I was the symbol of the party and now the head of the government,” he added.

Pinarayi also told the organisers that in the documentary his mother’s name was given wrongly. “My mother’s name is Alakkatt Kalyani. It will be a cruel act against my mother,” he said. In the documentary it is said that Pinarayi had achieved what V S Achuthanandan could not do.