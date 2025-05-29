Kerala farmers keep wild boars at bay with leadwort

KOTTAYAM: As wild boar attacks continue to escalate across the state’s forest fringes, an organic solution for mitigating crop destruction is gaining traction among farmers. The Indian leadwort, scientifically known as Plumbago Indica and locally referred to as ‘Chethikoduveli,’ has emerged as an effective deterrent, said farmers.

First introduced by settler farmers in Kannur, the plant has now expanded its reach to the high ranges of Central Travancore with local bodies and the Agriculture Department taking initiatives to promote the planting of chethikoduveli at various locations. Local bodies in Idukki such as Vazhathope and Arakkulam as well as Koottickal in Kottayam have rallied to support the farmers to use this plant as a natural barrier against wild boars. “We have decided to use this plant in our panchayat as a pilot project. We will provide plants to farmers at 75 per cent subsidy rate. In the initial phase, plants will be given to 18 farmers in the panchayat,” said Bijoy Jose, president of Koottikkal panchayat.

According to experts, the plant’s roots produce a pungent sap that repels wild boars, making it a natural alternative to traditional methods to prevent the vermin. Farmers residing in the forest fringes have increasingly adopted this plant, especially after previous attempts to fend off these animals proved unsuccessful.

After four years of experimentation, Maju, a native of Mayyil in Kannur, introduced the Indian leadwort as an effective solution to wild boar invasions. Subsequently, the Agriculture Department validated its efficacy in preventing wild boars and have begun developing plants in their Karimbam and Aralam farms. The plants are also available at the Kerala Agricultural University’s Aromatic and Medicinal Plants Research Station at Odakkali in Ernakulam.

Meanwhile, chethikoduveli’s success has spurred farmer interest and demand. However, despite the Agriculture Department’s endorsement, its efficacy is yet to be scientifically substantiated by the experts. “While many local initiatives have been undertaken, the precise effectiveness of this method requires scientific validation,” said Dr. P Balakrishnan, scientist at Kerala Forest Research Institute, Peechi.