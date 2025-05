THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid widespread discontent over the rise in human-wildlife conflicts, including in Nilambur assembly constituency where the bypoll is scheduled next month, the state government has sought the Union government’s approval to cull wild animals that pose a threat to human life and property.

The cabinet on Wednesday directed the forest and wildlife department to initiate the process of obtaining the Union government nod. Also, the forest secretary has been tasked with coming up with a proposal, in consultations with the law secretary, to bring in a legislation to facilitate selective culling.

The cabinet has also extended by a year its order granting honorary wildlife wardens and other authorised officers the power to take a call on culling wild boars that cause damage to agriculture and threaten lives and property.

The move comes amid a spike in incidents of human-wildlife conflict across the state, particularly in forest-adjacent districts like Wayanad, Palakkad, Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Malappuram. Twenty-six lives have been lost in such conflicts this year alone.

Incidents of wild boars, monkeys, elephants, leopards and bisons straying into farmlands and residential areas have become increasingly common across the state.

Culling disrupts ecosystem: Expert

Environmentalists, ecological scientists and legal experts have expressed concern over the government’s decision. Environment educator Veena Maruthoor suggested commissioning of independent, multidisciplinary studies into the root causes of human-wildlife conflict.

“The (government’s) move raises serious ethical and ecological concerns. Expanding culling beyond wild boars sets a dangerous precedent. Many of these animals enter human spaces due to habitat loss and fragmentation caused by unchecked development. Instead of resorting to lethal measures, the government should focus on sustainable, science-based solutions like habitat restoration, better land-use planning, and community-based conflict mitigation strategies. Culling may offer a quick fix, but it disrupts ecosystems and could lead to unintended consequences in the long term,” said Veena.