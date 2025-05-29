Not always khaki, Kerala Police want uniforms best suited for the task at hand

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Citing feasibility over convention, the Kerala Police Officers Association (KPOA) has urged the state government to introduce varied uniforms for cops in line with the requirements of their jobs, instead of sticking with khaki alone.

The KPOA passed the resolution at the end of its state conference in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. The association, whose members range from ASIs to inspectors, cited the hardships the cops face working in disaster-hit areas. If the government approves, it would mark a turning point in the history of the Kerala Police, which has been using khaki uniforms in all contingencies since inception.

“The current uniform is not suitable for performing responsibilities such as rescue and relief activities in disaster-hit areas. In such areas, cops have had to eschew uniform and wear civil dress. This made them indistinguishable from the public and often resulted in unwarranted criticism of cops,” the resolution said.

KPOA president R Prasanth said the need for a better alternative was felt during last year’s Wayanad landslides. “It’s tough working in the field wearing police boots and khaki uniform. Some senior officers managed to get high-visibility clothing, which they found helpful in carrying out their responsibilities in Wayanad. Cops have to wear the traditional police cap, which poses inconvenience, even while toiling in the field. If they are allowed to wear berets, it will be helpful,” he said. The khaki uniform is also not suitable in hostile environments such as flood-hit areas and cannot be worn for more than a day as it gets dirty very easily, said a KPOA office-bearer.

A police officer who was part of the landslide rescue operations said he was embarrassed working alongside Disaster Response Forces, which had uniform suited for the job.