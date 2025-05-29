Police mistake crystal sugar for meth, 2 Kerala men jailed for five months

KOZHIKODE: It was last November that Biju Mathew and Manikandan were arrested by Kozhikode Nadakkavu police with what officers alleged was methamphetamine. The two were remand for five months. Last month, however, they were released after chemical tests revealed that the material seized from them was actually crystal sugar.

Biju, a 49-year-old from Kolichal in Kasaragod, is a Gulf-returned driver who went on to drive a private bus on the Kanhangad-Panathur route for decades. He had known Manikandan, 46, of Varam in Kannur, from their earlier days working on container lorries. “I had just lost my job. I contacted Manikandan seeking job opportunities and it was he who told me about an opening for a container lorry driver in Kozhikode. And on November 25, 2024, I travelled from Kanhangad to take up the work, while Manikandan arrived from Mangaluru. We both rented a room at a lodge in Nadakkavu. Manikandan had with him a 100g pack of crystal sugar that he had bought from Mangaluru. We had some of the contents at night. The Dansaf squad nabbed us while we were on our way for breakfast the next morning. The team surrounded us and handcuffed us. They took the remaining crystal sugar from Manikandan’s pocket and accused us of possessing methamphetamine,” recounted Biju.

He said that despite pleading innocence, the officers were adamant. Meanwhile, Manikandan fainted at the spot and was shifted to hospital while Biju was moved to Nadakkavu police station. “We asked them to carry out a blood test to confirm whether we had used drugs or examine our phones for any sort of communication about drug sales. But the officers ignored us. They could have checked our bank accounts for suspicious transactions. I just had Rs 20 in my account at the time,” said Biju.

Later, the duo were sent to Kozhikode district jail. Since they couldn’t afford an advocate, the government arranged one. On April 24 this year, lab results confirmed their innocence. “My family members, relatives, neighbours, and even my 75-year-old mother, who is sick, suspected me. Though my mother is now convinced of my innocence, I’m still regarded a drug addict in my parish and locality. I have not even seen methamphetamine. In the FIR, police added that we had confessed to the crime. We were not given the opportunity to make our case,” said Biju.

According to police, there was no delay on their part. “The holdup at the forensic department’s end is normal. Moreover, as the crystal sugar in the packet was in the form of finer granules, it put us off,” an officer said.

“Hundreds of NDPS cases are reported in the district and sometimes officers are unable to confirm the substance. In such cases, we have to wait for forensic test results. We had sent the samples on time,” said Prajeesh N, SHO, Nadakkavu station.