Sand mining to resume in Kerala rivers after long gap of nine years

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: River sand mining is set to resume in Kerala after a gap of nine years. The revenue department recently issued an order on the standard operating procedure (SOP) for mining activities. The SOP is the first step in a series of procedures involving different government departments.

The SOP is based on the directives issued by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF), Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal. Under this, District Survey Reports are to be prepared for districts where mining is planned. It should be prepared by an agency approved by the National Accreditation Board for Education and Training.

The state has so far prepared DSRs for 11 districts with the support of NABET-approved CSIR-NIIST. Of them, four were approved by the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) and the remaining are under different stages of review.

The report has information on the mining potential of rivers in the districts and their environmental impact. The primary data would be the sand auditing report for each district prepared earlier under government supervision.

So far, audits have been conducted for 32 of the 44 rivers. Of them, 17 rivers in 10 districts were recommended for restricted mining activities. They are Mogral, Uppala, Shiriya,Chandragiri, Valapattanam, Perumba, Sreekandapuram, Mahe, Kadalundi, Chaliyar, Bharathappuzha, Muvattupuzha, Periyar, Manimala, Pampa, Achankovil and Kulathupuzha.

Rules amendment

After the SOP, the state mining and geology department should give a letter of intent. Since existing mines and mineral rules do not provide for an LoI, an amendment should be brought to it. Following this, the RDO of a district can apply for environmental clearance.

Based on the clearance, the mining and geology department will issue permits for mining from each river. As per the present plan, mining activities would be under the supervision of the Kadavu committee formed for specific banks of a river. The committee to be constituted by the district collector will have the grama panchayat president or the municipal chairperson as its ex-officio president and LSGI secretary as ex-officio secretary.