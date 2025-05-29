South Korean tourist suspected of flying drone over Padmanabha Swamy temple; efforts on to track her

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police investigating the incident where a drone was spotted flying over Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple, a high-security zone, on April 10, has found that it was the handiwork of a South Korean woman tourist.

The air space over the temple is a drone-restricted area. However, a drone was found loitering over, flouting the ban. The drone was spotted crossing the Padmatheertham pond and flying upto 'Kizhakke Gopuram' and returning back.

The incident happened by 10 pm and the policemen on duty informed the incident to the control room.The police sources said the suspect is a vlogger and had been to the premises of the temple on two days.

The Fort police have sought more details of the woman from the Immigration Department. The police said they suspect the woman is still in India.