MALAPPURAM: Mounting pressure on the UDF for a berth in the front, P V Anvar has hinted at contesting the Nilambur byelection.

The executive committee meeting of the Trinamool Congress state unit held in Manjeri on Thursday reportedly gave Anvar the green signal to enter the fray. However, an official announcement will be made after the state committee meeting on Friday. The party executive committee has entrusted Anvar to make a final decision on whether to contest or not.

The Congress leadership has made it amply clear that Anvar can be accommodated in the UDF only if he is ready to withdraw the remarks against the front’s candidate Aryadan Shoukath. Congress leaders openly expressed this including state president Sunny Joseph.

Meanwhile, TMC leader Saji Manjakkadamban told reporters that Congress leaders, including the KPCC president, have contacted them and assured a berth in the UDF. “The moment such a declaration comes, we will work for UDF candidate’s victory,” he said.

Though some leaders in the party, including K Muraleedharan and Ramesh Chennithala, showed a soft corner towards the Trinamool leader, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan took a strong stand.

Anvar says Satheesan has ulterior motives

The feeling that Anvar crossed the borders of political decency was strong in the Congress, which was attested by senior leaders like V M Sudheeran.

The TMC’s decision came hours after IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty said the decision on Anvar’s entry into the front would be taken by Friday evening. TMC leaders made it clear that they waited for a long time for a positive response from the UDF, and they are now moving ahead with their plan.