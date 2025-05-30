CMFRI launches study to assess marine impact of MSC Elsa 3 shipwreck

KOCHI: The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has launched a study to assess the impact of the shipwreck on the marine environment.

The ship, MSC Elsa 3, which carried hazardous cargo, sank around 38 nautical miles off Kochi on May 25.Four teams of scientists from the CMFRI have been deployed in the districts of Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram as part of the study.

The teams are collecting water, phytoplankton and sediment samples from 10 stations in each district at regular intervals for the investigation. Water quality parameters, including dissolved oxygen content, pH, nutrients, etc., are being studied.

The presence of oil and grease in the water and soil is also being monitored to detect any potential oil spill. Benthic organisms in the coastal soil are also being collected and tested. Although an on-board survey was initiated, sampling from in and around the accident site was not possible due to adverse weather conditions.

This will be undertaken once the conditions improve in the coming days. Ongoing adverse weather has also prevented testing of fish samples, as fishing activities are currently not possible.

Benthic organisms in the sea will also be collected using grabs for analysis.

“The study aims to understand various types of marine pollution associated with the shipwreck. Guidelines for future management measures will be decided based on the findings and will be provided to relevant agencies,” said director Grinson George.