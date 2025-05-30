Kerala government sanctions funds for monsoon preparedness

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has sanctioned funds to assist districts and local bodies in preparing for the upcoming monsoon season. The move aims to ensure timely prevention and response to potential disasters caused by heavy rainfall and flooding.
According to an order issued by the Disaster Management Department, Rs 1 crore has been allocated to each District Collector from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). Of this amount, up to Rs 25 lakh may be utilised at the Collector’s discretion for urgent preparedness measures or immediate relief efforts.
Additionally, the districts of Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode will each receive an extra Rs 2 crore, earmarked specifically for flood prevention and related works in these urban areas, which are particularly vulnerable during the monsoon.
Funds have also been released to local self-government institutions to support essential preparedness activities, such as the procurement of necessary equipment and the establishment of storage centres. The government has approved Rs 1 lakh for each Grama Panchayat, Rs 3 lakh for each Municipality, and Rs 5 lakh for each Corporation.
District Collectors have been instructed to assess the total funds required for their respective local bodies and submit their recommendations to the government as a matter of urgency.