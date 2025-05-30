Kerala government sanctions funds for monsoon preparedness

Additionally, the districts of Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode will each receive an extra Rs 2 crore, earmarked specifically for flood prevention and related works in these urban areas, which are particularly vulnerable during the monsoon.

Funds have also been released to local self-government institutions to support essential preparedness activities, such as the procurement of necessary equipment and the establishment of storage centres. The government has approved Rs 1 lakh for each Grama Panchayat, Rs 3 lakh for each Municipality, and Rs 5 lakh for each Corporation.

District Collectors have been instructed to assess the total funds required for their respective local bodies and submit their recommendations to the government as a matter of urgency.