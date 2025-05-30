Kerala rains wreak havoc: Homes flooded, trees uprooted, red alert in 9 districts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Houses in low lying areas of Kerala were flooded in the heavy rains, while the accompanying strong winds uprooted trees, damaged homes and caused power disruptions, throwing normal way of life into disarray across the state.

In Thrissur, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, there were reports of several homes getting flooded due to the heavy rains, forcing people to move to relief camps.

Not just homes, but many roads in these districts and other parts of the state were inundated due to the heavy rains.

In Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki districts, the heavy rains and strong winds uprooted trees and damaged electricity poles and transformers, leading to partial and complete destruction of hundreds of homes and power disruptions for hours, according to the authorities.

It will be a holiday for educational institutions in Kottayam district on Saturday, district authorities said.

In Kollam, uprooted trees and falling branches, due to the rains and strong winds, caused damage to several homes and private vehicles in the district and a few persons were reportedly injured.

An 85-year-old woman, who worked as an MGNREGA worker in Ernakulam district, died when an uprooted tree fell on top of her while returning home on Thursday evening.

The Ernakulam district authorities also reported a rise in the water level of the Muvattupuzha River above the flood warning markers, leading to the opening of three shutters of the Malankara Dam by 20 centimetres (cm).

Train services were also affected with some, including the Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Expres, being diverted due to fallen trees on the tracks, while others were rescheduled or delayed due to the heavy rains, authorities said.