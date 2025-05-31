FDI boom in Kerala, 3,300 crore inflow in 24-25

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflow to Kerala more than doubled to touch Rs 3,300 crore in 2024-25, from Rs 1,633.42 crore logged a year ago. Kerala, which accounted for 0.79% of the total FDI received by the country, was ranked ninth.

In 2024-25, India received a total of Rs 4,21,929 crore as FDI, a 14.6% rise from the previous year. Maharashtra topped the list by bagging Rs 1,64,875.21 crore, 39.08% of the total equity inflow. It was followed by Karnataka, Rs 56,029.97 crore (13.28%), Delhi, Rs 51,540.12 crore (12.22%), Gujarat, Rs 47,947.23 crore (11.36%) and Tamil Nadu, Rs 31,102.71 crore (7.37%). Only seven states clocked a share greater than 1%.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve said it was a matter of pride for the state. “We could register a commendable growth though the amount is low when compared to top-ranking states. Kerala has the potential to draw more investments and we are devising programmes. The global capability centre and genome city are among the many initiatives on this front,” he told TNIE. The state will receive more FDI when the proposals at the Invest Kerala Global summit 2025 are realised, he added.