Five dead, 13 missing as Kerala reels under monsoon fury

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The southwest monsoon picked up pace with different parts of the state experiencing extreme rainfall and flood-like situation, leading to five deaths being reported on Friday, while 13 people went missing. As many as 1,894 people have been shifted to 66 relief camps across the state. Holiday has been declared for Kollam, Kottayam and Idukki on Saturday. The situation is expected to improve, with only isolated heavy rainfall expected on Saturday.
Two people died when their country boat capsized in flooded paddy fields near Kollad in Kottayam. The deceased are Joby V J, 36, of Kollad, and Arun Sam, 37, of Polachira. A fisherman —Anthony of Pulluvila — died and two others went missing after their boat capsized off Vizhinjam coast. In another instance in Thiruvananthapuram, nine fishermen went missing.
Sadiq, 36, of Kasaragod died after he was trapped in a flash flood. Nalini from Thalassery went missing on Thursday night. Annakutty, 85, an MGNREGA worker from Koothattukulam died on Thursday, after a tree fell on her.
Malappuram native Abdul Bari, 52, who went fishing at Anchavadi Pariyangad river in Kalikavu has been missing. In Kannur, fire brigade evacuated 50 families in Thavakkara and Kannur-2 village. In Manjeshwar, floodwaters washed away a parked car and 2 two-wheelers. In Kozhikode, a house collapsed near Balussery. A relief camp is operating in Vadakara and two in Kozhikode.
In Malappuram seven houses were damaged. A relief camp is operating in the district at Ernadu taluk, with 24 inhabitants.
In Palakkad 23 more houses were damaged. Idukki witnessed slight respite in heavy rains on Friday.
In Alappuzha, 19 houses were destroyed and 455 people were shifted to seven relief camps. Widespread damages were reported in Ernakulam, where water level in Muvattupuzha river has exceeded the flood warning level of 10.927m. A total of 216 houses were damaged.
High tidal waves led to severe coastal flooding in Njarakkal, Kannamali, Nayarambalam, Perumbadappu and other regions. Rains and strong winds damaged 144 houses in state capital.