Five dead, 13 missing as Kerala reels under monsoon fury

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The southwest monsoon picked up pace with different parts of the state experiencing extreme rainfall and flood-like situation, leading to five deaths being reported on Friday, while 13 people went missing. As many as 1,894 people have been shifted to 66 relief camps across the state. Holiday has been declared for Kollam, Kottayam and Idukki on Saturday. The situation is expected to improve, with only isolated heavy rainfall expected on Saturday.

Two people died when their country boat capsized in flooded paddy fields near Kollad in Kottayam. The deceased are Joby V J, 36, of Kollad, and Arun Sam, 37, of Polachira. A fisherman —Anthony of Pulluvila — died and two others went missing after their boat capsized off Vizhinjam coast. In another instance in Thiruvananthapuram, nine fishermen went missing.

Sadiq, 36, of Kasaragod died after he was trapped in a flash flood. Nalini from Thalassery went missing on Thursday night. Annakutty, 85, an MGNREGA worker from Koothattukulam died on Thursday, after a tree fell on her.