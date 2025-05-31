KCBC Jagratha Commission condemns attack on Catholic priests in Odisha, urges immediate government action

The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) Jagratha Commission has issued a strong statement condemning the brutal assault on two Catholic priests, including a 90-year-old Malayali priest, in Sambalpur district, Odisha.

The incident occurred in the early hours of May 23 at a boys' hostel in Charbatiya, where assailants allegedly broke into the priests' residence, tied them up, physically assaulted them for several hours, and looted the premises. The attackers reportedly issued threats, warning the priests to vacate the area or face further violence. The students of the hostel were on vacation at the time of the attack.

In a statement issued by the Commission, Chairman Bishop Dr. Yuhanon Mar Theodosius condemned the attack and expressed concern over what he described as a "deliberate, targeted action driven by religious extremism." The statement also alleged that authorities initially failed to respond effectively, accusing them of adopting a stance that shielded the perpetrators despite public outrage.

The Commission highlighted the longstanding contributions of Catholic religious communities and missionaries in Odisha’s tribal and rural regions, particularly in the fields of healthcare and education. It noted that over 1.2 million Christians reside in Odisha, many of them economically disadvantaged, and emphasized the need to protect their constitutional and human rights.