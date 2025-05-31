Kerala Health Minister issues directives to prevent Covid spread in relief camps

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister Veena George has directed officials to take measures to prevent the spread of Covid in relief camps, following a rise in cases. She confirmed the presence of the Omicron JN1 variant LF7 in the state, emphasising that while the variant is less severe, it remains highly contagious. “Though this variant is less severe, we must remain cautious as it has the potential to spread quickly. Precaution is key to preventing Covid,” she said.
To minimise risk, the minister advised people to wear masks as it is the most effective method of prevention. She also urged people to wash hands regularly with soap and use sanitizers frequently.
“Anyone showing symptoms such as cold, sore throat, cough, or shortness of breath in the camps must wear a mask,” she stressed. Vulnerable groups, including the elderly, pregnant women, and those with chronic health conditions, are particularly at risk and should take extra precautions.
The minister further emphasised that anyone exhibiting Covid symptoms should immediately notify the health department. If someone tests positive for Covid, they should follow the established treatment protocols.
She also highlighted the importance of preventing the spread of other seasonal diseases during the ongoing rainy season, including dengue and leptospirosis. She instructed that local medical teams visit relief camps to provide necessary care and ensure that medicines are available for those who might come into contact with sewage.