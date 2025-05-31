Kerala Health Minister issues directives to prevent Covid spread in relief camps

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister Veena George has directed officials to take measures to prevent the spread of Covid in relief camps, following a rise in cases. She confirmed the presence of the Omicron JN1 variant LF7 in the state, emphasising that while the variant is less severe, it remains highly contagious. “Though this variant is less severe, we must remain cautious as it has the potential to spread quickly. Precaution is key to preventing Covid,” she said.

To minimise risk, the minister advised people to wear masks as it is the most effective method of prevention. She also urged people to wash hands regularly with soap and use sanitizers frequently.