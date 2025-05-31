LDF decides to contest Nilambur bypoll, fields Swaraj

However, in 2021 he lost to Babu. Govindan said Swaraj’s candidature will help the ruling front register success in the coming local body and assembly elections. “P V Anvar who shifted his allegiance to UDF had betrayed the LDF like Judas.

There is no dispute in the LDF. It is happening in the UDF. The LDF government’s development and welfare measures will set the agenda for the by-election campaign. CPM had never approached anyone for contesting as a consensus candidate,” he said.

Speaking to the media, Swaraj said that the LDF had won several times in Nilambur in party symbol and by fielding independent candidates.

“There is a discussion among the public that the LDF government is necessary for the development of the state. Hence, this by-election will be the starting point for LDF’s third term in governance. Anvar is not a discussion point in the election,” he said.

Swaraj had worked as the state secretary of SFI and DFYI. He was also the all-India joint secretary of DYFI.