Nurdle 'invasion' triggers ecological, economic concerns along Kerala's coastline

A disaster at sea has turned into a catastrophe on land for Kerala’s coastal communities. Since the Liberian ship MSC ELSA 3 sank off the coast on May 24, tonnes of debris have been washing ashore.

For the fishing hamlets along Thiruvananthapuram’s coast, already battered by climate change and sea fury, the wreck has brought fresh hardship. And uncertainty.

Besides shattered containers, plastic nurdles, which are used to make a wide range of products, now blanket the shoreline. At Valiya Veli near Thumba, 60-year-old fisherman Titus A says the waves pushed debris all the way into his front yard.

“All I could do was watch helplessly,” he shrugs. “I live with a family of seven and have two grandchildren. We are scared of the remains of a shattered container, which is lying close to my house. Soon the waves will push it to my house.”

The fishing community, already grappling with reduced fishing days due to rough weather, now fears a long-term environmental and economic fallout. “Besides some visits by the officials, nothing has been done to clear the debris,” says Titus.