Nurdle 'invasion' triggers ecological, economic concerns along Kerala's coastline

A disaster at sea has turned into a catastrophe on land for Kerala’s coastal communities. Since the Liberian ship MSC ELSA 3 sank off the coast on May 24, tonnes of debris have been washing ashore.
For the fishing hamlets along Thiruvananthapuram’s coast, already battered by climate change and sea fury, the wreck has brought fresh hardship. And uncertainty.
Besides shattered containers, plastic nurdles, which are used to make a wide range of products, now blanket the shoreline. At Valiya Veli near Thumba, 60-year-old fisherman Titus A says the waves pushed debris all the way into his front yard.
“All I could do was watch helplessly,” he shrugs. “I live with a family of seven and have two grandchildren. We are scared of the remains of a shattered container, which is lying close to my house. Soon the waves will push it to my house.”
The fishing community, already grappling with reduced fishing days due to rough weather, now fears a long-term environmental and economic fallout. “Besides some visits by the officials, nothing has been done to clear the debris,” says Titus.
Sheeba T, a 31-year-old mother of two, says she restricts her children indoors out of fear. “We don’t know what kind of chemicals are present out there,” she says.
Experts, meanwhile, urge immediate action. “The government has initiated efforts to remove it manually with the help of volunteers in some areas. Unfortunately, we don’t have the expertise to expedite the process,” notes A Biju Kumar, professor in the department of aquatic biology and fisheries at University of Kerala.
“Tonnes of pellets are there in those containers. The level of the spread and pollution needs to be studied.”
The state government has announced a relief package of Rs 1,000 and 6kg of rice per family. But many feel it falls far short of what’s needed.
“At a time when people are already struggling to even send their children to school, here comes another blow. Now people are unable to do fishing,” says social activist Magline Peter.
“The government has not been proactive in addressing the issue.”
A corporation official maintains that efforts to clean the beaches are ongoing. “Rough weather is a problem. Yesterday (Thursday), we mobilised about 50 volunteers for the clean-up. Today it has been raining incessantly,” the official says. “We don’t know how long it would take to clear the debris. The nurdles are tiny and, hence, difficult to pick.”