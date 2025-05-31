Praveshanotsavam sings a new tune with student’s poem as theme song

KOCHI: What better than a student ushering in the new school year. For the first time in its history, a poem written by a pupil has been selected as the theme song of the Praveshanotsavam, which celebrates the beginning of a new academic season. The song, which captures the essence of Kerala, has resonated with listeners and gone viral. The verse of 15-year-old Bhadra Hari has been put to music and and sung by music director and singer Alphons Joseph.

Speaking to TNIE, Bhadra, who completed her Class X from SVVHSS Thamarakudi, in Kottarakkara, with an A+ in all subjects, says, “The department had last year issued an advertisement inviting poems from students with the Praveshanotsavam as the theme. It caught my attention, and I decided to send an entry.”

Bhadra spent more than two days writing the poem. “Well, it is not easy to come up with the lines even though you have an idea and the imagination. I would scribble on my note pad, especially at night. Very slowly, the lyrics took shape. I mailed it to the address provided by the department and that was it,” the youngster says.

She didn’t hear anything from the department after that. “However, the other day I was contacted by the private secretary of General Education Minister V Sivankutty. I was informed that the department had selected my poem as the theme song for Praveshanotsavam 2025-26. It was the happiest day of my life. I felt recognised as a poet even though I have won ‘A’ grade in the School Kalolsavam twice,” says Bhadra, who has opted for the humanities stream for her Plus One.