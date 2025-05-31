‘Sociological imagination’ concept to help Kerala students break stereotypes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: This academic year, Class X students following the state syllabus are in for a fresh concept — ‘sociological imagination’. Aimed at breaking stereotypes on the understanding of social structures, the revised social science textbook helps students unlearn most of their ‘commonsense knowledge’.
One chapter in the textbook, brought out by SCERT, begins with the experiences of a girl named Anu who believes personal reasons alone are responsible for her family’s poor financial background.
Titled ‘Social Analysis Through Sociological Imagination’, the chapter then prompts students to move beyond their life situations and view their experiences and personal problems in the context of broader social structure. Using this tool, Anu realises that besides financial reasons, environmental, administrative and geographical disparities too have played a role in her situation. “The unit helps students differentiate between superficial explanations and structural causes of various social issues. The reflective and meta-cognitive elements of the unit support learners in engaging with their own lived realities and recognise how personal troubles are linked to larger social forces,” said SCERT research officer Anjana V R.
The textbook explains that individual problems are generally analysed using the knowledge and practices acquired through the process of socialisation. “It is on the basis of such commonsense knowledge that individuals often find causes of their problem,” the chapter reads, before bringing in ‘sociological imagination’.
Textbooks align with state’s curriculum vision
Notably, the revised textbooks being introduced in the new academic year align well with the Kerala School Curriculum Framework 2023 that envisions an education that is learner-centred, inclusive, and rooted in the local socio-cultural context, while also fostering critical thinking and global citizenship.
“The concept of sociological imagination can be effectively used by teachers in the classroom to help students break existing stereotypes on social issues such as poverty, gender inequality, superstitions and academic pressure,” Anjana said.
Focus on fiscal literacy
Besides introducing new concepts in social science, the revised textbooks will also have financial literacy as a major focus area with the aim of inculcating fiscal discipline in students from an early age. While financial literacy concepts have been included in various textbooks from Class V onwards, they have been brought out as special textbooks for Classes IX and X.
“Spread across eight units, the special textbooks deal with saving and investment avenues, modern banking services, mutual funds, right investment options as well as career and higher education avenues in the economic sector,” an SCERT official said.