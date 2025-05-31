‘Sociological imagination’ concept to help Kerala students break stereotypes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: This academic year, Class X students following the state syllabus are in for a fresh concept — ‘sociological imagination’. Aimed at breaking stereotypes on the understanding of social structures, the revised social science textbook helps students unlearn most of their ‘commonsense knowledge’.

One chapter in the textbook, brought out by SCERT, begins with the experiences of a girl named Anu who believes personal reasons alone are responsible for her family’s poor financial background.

Titled ‘Social Analysis Through Sociological Imagination’, the chapter then prompts students to move beyond their life situations and view their experiences and personal problems in the context of broader social structure. Using this tool, Anu realises that besides financial reasons, environmental, administrative and geographical disparities too have played a role in her situation. “The unit helps students differentiate between superficial explanations and structural causes of various social issues. The reflective and meta-cognitive elements of the unit support learners in engaging with their own lived realities and recognise how personal troubles are linked to larger social forces,” said SCERT research officer Anjana V R.

The textbook explains that individual problems are generally analysed using the knowledge and practices acquired through the process of socialisation. “It is on the basis of such commonsense knowledge that individuals often find causes of their problem,” the chapter reads, before bringing in ‘sociological imagination’.