A walk to capture the dying memories of Mattancherry

Mattancherry has been constantly evolving since its inception. However, not all changes this heritage township witnessed have been positive, especially when they come at the cost of erasing its historical and cultural importance.



Adheena Ashfaque, a resident and techie, noticed the alarming rate at which Mattancherry and Fort Kochi have been transforming in recent years. “One day you see a building, and the next week there will be no trace of it,” she says.



To keep track of what little is left, Community 40, a five-member heritage and culture collective, has begun conducting monthly visual documentation walks across Mattancherry and Fort Kochi. They aim to record the area’s recent history before it vanishes completely.



The name Community 40 comes from the 39 communities that inhabit Mattancherry; the extra ‘one’ represents those who have joined hands to preserve it, she explains.