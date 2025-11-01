Kerala ASHA workers end 266-day protest, vow to continue at district level

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The indefinite day-and-night protest by ASHA workers in front of the Secretariat, demanding a hike in honorarium and fulfilment of other service-related demands, came to an end on Saturday, on the 266th day since it began.

The protest concluded with a pledge rally inaugurated by the Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan. Kerala ASHA Health Workers Association (KAHWA) state committee member and Kollam district president Bini Sudarshan administered the protest pledge.

Protest committee members said the protest would now continue at the district level in a new form. “We have achieved several of our demands, though some remain to be won,” the ASHA workers said.



Although the government recently announced an increase of Rs 1,000 in their monthly honorarium, the workers termed it “grossly inadequate.” Their major demands include raising the monthly honorarium to Rs 21,000 and instituting a retirement benefit scheme.



While the protest committee acknowledged the Rs 1,000 hike as a partial victory, they said that the protest would continue in various forms until the major demands are met. They also announced plans to campaign against the government in the upcoming elections.



ASHA workers said the government had to give in to their core demands, including the hike and the release of pending dues.



The association also announced plans to organise a massive protest gathering in Thiruvananthapuram on February 10, 2026, marking one year since the start of the protest.