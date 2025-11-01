Kerala government selects poet KG Sankara Pillai for Ezhuthachan Puraskaram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Renowned poet KG Sankara Pillai has been selected for the Ezhuthachan Puraskaram, the highest literary honour of the Kerala government. The announcement was made by Minister for Culture, Saji Cherian, on Saturday.

Sankara Pillai, who had earlier received both the Kerala and Kendra Sahitya Akademi awards, was chosen by a committee chaired by NS Madhavan. The panel included KR Meera and KM Anil as members, with Kerala Sahitya Akademi Secretary CP Abubacker serving as the member secretary.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a sculpture, and a citation. Announcing the award, Minister Saji Cherian said that KG Sankara Pillai’s poetry, which has explored diverse creative paths over the past five decades, remains a powerful presence in Malayalam literature and a source of pride for Malayalees.