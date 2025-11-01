Kerala sets model for humanity by ending extreme poverty: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state on the occasion of ‘Kerala Piravi’ is setting up a new model for humanity by eradicating extreme poverty, which only a few places have achieved so far, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

In a statement released on the eve of ‘Kerala Piravi’, he said eradication of extreme poverty was one of the major decisions taken during the first cabinet meeting after the LDF government came to power in 2021.

The procedures were set in motion within two months to achieve the objective. As many as 1,03,099 individuals belonging to 64,006 families were identified to be in the extreme poverty level.

This classification was done with food, health, place of dwelling and income as indicators. After four years, it’s these individuals and families, who are now being released from the clutches of extreme poverty, he added.

The extreme-poverty eradication project was a comprehensive popular movement as it defined poverty in all forms and purged it successfully. After identifying 64,006 families, micro plans were prepared based on their specific conditions, the chief minister said.