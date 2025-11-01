Political row in Karnataka casts shadow over Wayanad’s winter tourism season

KALPETTA: The ongoing political row in Karnataka over the state government’s tourism promotion campaigns for Wayanad has sparked concern among tourism stakeholders in the hill district. After the devastating landslides, visitors from Karnataka have become the mainstay of Wayanad’s tourism revival. The Kerala tourism department had also launched several advertisements in Bengaluru to restore traveller confidence and highlight that the district was safe for visitors.

However, the recent backlash in Karnataka, led by the BJP and some netizens on social media, has cast a shadow over Wayanad’s peak winter season, which usually begins in November. Many local tour operators and homestay owners fear that the controversy could dissuade potential tourists, especially from Bengaluru, who account for nearly half of Wayanad’s domestic visitors. “Bookings from Bengaluru are our lifeline after the landslides. Even a slight dip can hit us hard,” said Minhaj Khalid, who runs Wander Wayn Holidays, a travel agency in Kalpetta.

Stakeholders also worry that misinformation or politically charged campaigns might reinforce unwarranted fears about road conditions or safety, despite most of Wayanad’s tourist circuits being fully operational. “Proximity is the biggest factor attracting visitors from Bengaluru and Mysuru. Especially for techies from Bengaluru -- if they start their journey on Saturday morning, they can reach Wayanad by check-in time, enjoy night camping and sightseeing, and return by Sunday afternoon,” Minhaj added.

The district’s tourism economy, already weakened by the disaster, relies heavily on visitors from Karnataka. Local hoteliers and resort owners are now urging the Kerala tourism department to counter negative narratives and reassure travellers that Wayanad remains a safe and welcoming destination.