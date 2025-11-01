Sidelined tribes join hands for ‘rightful share’ of reservation in Kerala

KALPETTA: With local-body and assembly elections nearing, a wave of tribal unity is sweeping the state. For the first time, Kerala’s most marginalised tribal communities are coming together to challenge decades of exclusion from the benefits of reservation and political representation.

The Kattunayakan, Adiyan, Paniya, Urali, and Vettukuruman communities have formed a powerful front – the KAPUV Tribal Welfare Society – to demand what they call their “rightful share” in the state’s reservation and political systems.

“Reservation for tribal communities in Kerala government jobs is just 2%. There are 35 communities, yet only a few well-off groups like the Kurichiya, Mullukuruma, Malayaraya, Ulladar, Mavilar, and Karimbala have enjoyed its benefits for decades,” said Manikuttan Paniyan, executive member of the society.

He added that while some communities have access to land, education, and jobs, the poorest tribes remain trapped in deprivation. “A Paniya, Adiya, or any other minority tribe child has to fight hunger just to reach school. Most drop out before Class 10. And if one of us makes it to college, our opportunities are taken away by those who already have everything,” Manikuttan said.

The society argues that inequality extends beyond education and employment -- into the political system. Since 1967, the LDF, UDF, and NDA have together fielded 28 candidates in Wayanad’s two scheduled tribe (ST)-reserved assembly constituencies -- Mananthavady and Sultan Bathery. Of them, 24, or 85%, were from just two communities: Kurichiya and Kuruma.