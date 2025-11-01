SIR phase I to focus on enumeration; document verification after December 9 in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ahead of the statewide rollout of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll on November 4, Chief Electoral Officer-Kerala Rathan U Kelkar has clarified that the initial phase of the process till December 4 will involve only signing and returning of enumeration forms either by the electors who figure in voters’ list as on October 27, 2025, or their relatives.

The official made the clarification in the wake of confusion among a section of people about the verification documents to be produced during SIR. In an interaction with the TNIE, Kelkar said booth level officers (BLOs) will visit the houses of all electors from November 4 to December 4. “The electors, or their relatives present at home, can either sign and hand back the filled enumeration forms or carry out the process online within this period,” he said.

No verification documents are needed at this juncture, he added. Elaborating on the enumeration forms, Kelkar said it will have pre-printed information such as the electors’ name and address, serial/part number, QR code and the photograph as in the electoral roll. The elector will have the option of affixing the latest photo in the enumeration form and also of providing other basic particulars.

The form will have two columns -- one to fill particulars such as EPIC number of the elector as given in the 2002 SIR electoral roll (if applicable). It will also have the column to fill similar particulars of the relative who figured in the 2002 roll. “The BLOs will assist the elector in filling these particulars. However, if such details are not available, the form will still be valid, provided it has the elector’s or the relative’s signature,” Kelkar said.