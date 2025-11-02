50 years on, Vayalar’s lyrics live on, inspire generations

ALAPPUZHA: Half a century after his passing, the words of Vayalar Ramavarma continue to echo through Kerala’s cultural landscape. On the 50th death anniversary of the legendary Malayalam poet and lyricist, admirers, artists, and cultural organisations across the state gathered to celebrate the enduring legacy of a man whose verses continue to stir emotion and inspire reflection. Vayalar passed away on October 27, 1975.

According to Josy Joseph, retired head of the Malayalam Department at Bharata Mata College, Thrikkakara, Vayalar remains one of the most celebrated poets in Kerala, and his verses continue to inspire younger generations. “The large number of people who gathered in Vayalar and other parts of Cherthala taluk to attend the memorial events is clear evidence of his deep connection across generations.Their passion reflects how deeply Vayalar’s words are rooted in the hearts of the common people,” he said.

Speaking at the gathering, Bharathi Thampuratti, widow of Vayalar, recalled how her husband lived a life of simplicity and conviction. “Though he did not amass wealth or property, he lives in the hearts of thousands even today,” she said in a programme organised at Ragavaparambu on last Monday.

Numerous memorial events and poetry gatherings were held at Chandrakalabham in Ragavaparambu, to mark the anniversary of his death. The events formed part of the wider observances commemorating the Punnapra-Vayalar uprising, which had deeply influenced his revolutionary spirit.