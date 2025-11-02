After years on same bus, Malappuram passengers, crew picnic together

MALAPPURAM: It’s a familiar scene across Kerala: heated arguments between private bus staff and passengers, almost a daily affair. But this time, the story took a heartwarming turn.
For once, regular passengers and the crew of a private bus in Malappuram came together, not in conflict but in camaraderie. The team spirit came alive during a fun-filled trip to Nelliyampathy, organised jointly by the daily commuters and staff of the bus Arafa, which has been plying the Perinthalmanna-Valanchery-Kottakkal route for over 25 years.
Some passengers who began their daily rides decades ago continue to travel on the same route, forming a close-knit community that decided to celebrate their long journey together, this time off the road.
The bus has been operating on this route for 30 years, Arya Vaidyasala employee K Binoj said. “I’ve been a daily passenger for the past 25 years. From Arya Vaidyasala alone, 14 of our staff travel on this bus. Every morning and evening, it runs an extra kilometre just to drop us at the hospital. No other bus shows this level of commitment to its passengers,” he said.
Three years ago, when the original owner sold the bus to a new management, regular commuters feared their friendly community would dissolve. “But the new owners also became close to us. We’re like a family now,” Binoj pointed out.
The group departed from Valanchery at 5 am and visited scenic spots including Orange plantation, park, and Pothundi dam in Nelliyampathy, returning home by 10.30 pm. The team comprised 25 adults and four children, including bus staffers Sulaiman P, Subair, and conductor Fasalu Rahiman, besides Firoz.
The bond between passengers and staff has proven even in times of tragedy. When the earlier bus conductor died in an accident a year ago, passengers rallied to support his family. “Once you become part of this community, we stand together through everything. Even Sulaiman and Subair, who no longer work on the bus, joined us for the trip. That’s how deep our friendship runs,” Binoj said.