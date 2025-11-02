After years on same bus, Malappuram passengers, crew picnic together

MALAPPURAM: It’s a familiar scene across Kerala: heated arguments between private bus staff and passengers, almost a daily affair. But this time, the story took a heartwarming turn.

For once, regular passengers and the crew of a private bus in Malappuram came together, not in conflict but in camaraderie. The team spirit came alive during a fun-filled trip to Nelliyampathy, organised jointly by the daily commuters and staff of the bus Arafa, which has been plying the Perinthalmanna-Valanchery-Kottakkal route for over 25 years.

Some passengers who began their daily rides decades ago continue to travel on the same route, forming a close-knit community that decided to celebrate their long journey together, this time off the road.

The bus has been operating on this route for 30 years, Arya Vaidyasala employee K Binoj said. “I’ve been a daily passenger for the past 25 years. From Arya Vaidyasala alone, 14 of our staff travel on this bus. Every morning and evening, it runs an extra kilometre just to drop us at the hospital. No other bus shows this level of commitment to its passengers,” he said.