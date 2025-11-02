BJP leader blames own men for cooperative society crisis, links it to suicide of councillor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major setback to the BJP ahead of local-body elections, senior leader MS Kumar, in an emotional Facebook post on Saturday, accused party functionaries of failing to repay loans taken from a cooperative society he is associated with, pushing it to the brink of collapse.

Kumar also referred to the suicide of Thirumala councillor K Anil Kumar, linking it to the crisis in the cooperative sector.

“Around 70% of those who took loans from our society are from my own party, and nearly 90% of defaulters are party activists -- ranging from ordinary workers to state-level leaders,” he wrote. Kumar was among the earliest BJP councillors in Thiruvanathapuram Corporation.

He said the deepening crisis in the cooperative sector and the lack of accountability among borrowers had taken a severe toll, even driving Anil to commit suicide. “The state is already in election mode for the local-body polls, but in Thiruvananthapuram corporation, the main topic of discussion will likely be the suicide of councillor Anil and the circumstances that led to it,” Kumar wrote.

Calling Anil “a young man deeply committed to clean politics,” Kumar said he was forced to end his life due to the mental stress caused by the ongoing financial turmoil. “Perhaps it was this despair that drove poor Anil to take such an extreme step, forgetting even his own children,” he added.