‘Haal’ film misrepresents faith of Christians, Catholic Congress tells Kerala High Court

KOCHI: The representatives of the Catholic Congress, who viewed the Malayalam movie ‘Haal’ during a private screening in Kochi, raised objections to several scenes in the film. These included a scene in which the hero’s father forcefully instructs the Christian heroine to wear a pardha, and another in which the male protagonist is shown entering a Christian-managed hostel compound at night, interacting with the heroine, and taking her for a ride on his bike.

The affidavit filed by the Catholic Congress before the Kerala High Court stated that the film contains multiple misrepresentations and defamatory depictions directed against the Christian community, its clergy, and the Thamarassery Diocese. The affidavit further stated that the film makes multiple references to the term “Love Jihad,” depicting it as a fabricated narrative propagated by non-Muslim communities.

Through these dialogues and visual contexts, the film allegedly attempts to invalidate the genuine social concerns raised by Christian and Hindu community organisations regarding coercive interfaith relationships.