INTERVIEW | ‘The best yet to come, a quantum jump lies ahead’: KIIFB CEO KM Abraham

A taekwondo black belt and a long-distance runner, he’s someone who dared to take on an all-powerful Pranab Mukherjee — Union finance minister then — during his tenure in Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Former chief secretary KM Abraham, who made a mark as a financial expert and anti-corruption crusader, has many feathers in his cap.

As Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) completes 25 years, one of its architects and current CEO talks about his vision on Kerala’s development, fight against powerful corporates, and his love for endurance sports. Excerpts

We are having this conversation in the backdrop of the 25th anniversary of KIIFB. Though it was formed in 1999, the real transformation happened after 2016. Can you tell us about it?

In 1999, I was secretary (resources) in the finance department, working under Vinod Rai, who later became the CAG (comptroller and auditor general). That was a time we went through a huge financial crisis, not just us but other state governments too. So, we proposed an idea to access the market and mobilise resources, and that money was to be used to run the treasury. I was assigned the task of drafting the Act. The assembly passed the Act unanimously and it was a proud moment for all of us as everyone was together foreseeing Kerala’s progress.

Can you tell us about the decision to revive KIIFB in 2016?

It lay dormant till the LDF government under Pinarayi Vijayan came to power in 2016. I was then the principal secretary (finance). Through the vision of Thomas Isaac, then finance minister, KIIFB was outlined as an instrument for the state’s developmental activities.