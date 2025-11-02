Kerala Kalamandalam selects first vice-chancellor KG Paulose for Mukunda Raja award

KOCHI: Recognising his efforts in developing the institution into a deemed university, Kerala Kalamandalam has selected first vice-chancellor KG Paulose for the Mukunda Raja Smrithi Puraskaram.

It was Mukunda Raja of Manakulam Kovilakam who helped Vallathol Narayana Menon to establish the Kalamandalam.

“While it was Vallathol who established Kalamandalam, Mukunda Raja was the architect of the institution. He carried the institution on his shoulders to tide over the financial crises. Though Kalamandalam was started at Kunnamkulam, it was shifted to a bungalow owned by Mukunda Raja at Mulakunnathukavu in Thrissur later. In 1938, the Kochi ruler allocated one hectare of land on the banks of river Nila. It is a great honour to receive an award in his name,” said Paulose.

A 12-member jury chaired by writer Manoj Kurur selected 25 artists for various fellowships, awards and endowments of the deemed university.

Kalamandalam vice-chancellor B Ananthakrishnan and registrar P Rajesh Kumar announced the list of award winners in Kochi on Saturday.

The awardees include M D Suresh Babu (MKK Nair Award for Lifetime Achievement), kathakali musician Kalamandalam V Subrahmanian (Kakkad Karanavappad Fellowship), thullal artist Kalamandalam Prabhakaran (Thakazhi Kunjukurup Fellowship) and kathakali artist Kalamandalam MPS Namboothiri (Pattikkamthodi Ravunnimenon Fellowship), idakka artist Tripunithura Krishnadas (ASN Nambeesan Award), among others.

The award winners will be given cash prizes, plaques and citations. The award presentation ceremony will be announced later.