Kerala SIR: ECI receives first filled-out enumeration form from tribal voter

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, Kerala Chief Electoral Officer-Kerala Rathan U Kelkar visited a tribal settlement in Kuttichal panchayat and accepted the first filled-out enumeration form in the state.

Jaya, a native of Podium tribal settlement was the first person in the state to submit the form, while Sharanya, the Booth Level Officer (BLO) of Aruvikkara, was the first to receive it.

Applications from a total of 16 people belonging to six families from Podium and Kamalam tribal settlements were accepted. Additional Chief Electoral Officers Sharmila C Nair and Krishnadasan P and other officials were present.

From November 4, BLOs will distribute SIR enumeration forms at voters households who are in the list as on October 2025.