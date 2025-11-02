State declared free of extreme poverty; CM Pinarayi calls achievements of govt ‘real Kerala story’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Marking a major milestone in the state’s history, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday declared Kerala free of extreme poverty — making it the first state in the country to achieve the status.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister made the formal announcement in a special assembly session convened on the occasion of ‘Kerala Piravi’. The Opposition UDF, which boycotted the special session, termed the declaration a mere eyewash.

The CM made the public declaration at a star-studded event attended by actor Mammootty and cabinet members, at Central Stadium in the state capital. Listing out the achievements of the state government, Pinarayi termed it the rise of a ‘Nava Keralam’ and the ‘real Kerala story’.

Pinarayi said the survivors of the Wayanad landslides will get new houses by next January. Stating that Kerala’s development had gone cold when he took office in 2016, the CM cited the hike in welfare pensions as one of the key achievements of the LDF government. Accusing the Union government of witholding the funds following the Wayanad landslides, he said the state has eradicated extreme poverty at a time when the Centre has been challenging the federal structure of the country.

“The situation in Kerala is special — here, wealth is not controlled by just a few people,” he said.

Responding to the Opposition’s allegations that the declaration was a sham, the CM termed it “an unfortunate remark”, and said all cabinet ministers were present when the move to lift the last family out of extreme poverty was initiated.

“After that family from Ernakulam was brought out of the extreme poverty belt, I was informed that a meeting in this regard was even conducted in that district,” he said.