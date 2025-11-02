Travancore Observatory mapped magnetic equator in 1839

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The location of the magnetic equator -- the constantly shifting imaginary line around the Earth where the magnetic field lines are horizontal -- is crucial for navigation and modern-day communications. But not many would be aware that when preliminary scientific studies on the concept were being conducted in the 19th century, the Travancore Observatory, established by the erstwhile Travancore kingdom, had carried out the first ground-based mapping of the magnetic equator in India in 1839.

The location where the magnetic equator passed in India was then identified as Bolgatty, in Ernakulam. This, along with other valuable contributions of the observatory in the field of geomagnetism, finds mention in the research paper titled ‘162 years of rendezvous with the magnetic equator by the Travancore Observatory’ published recently in the Indian Journal of History of Science.

The Travancore Observatory, established in 1837, is now known as the Thiruvananthapuram Astronomical Observatory and functions under the Kerala University (KU).

Ironically, while no records of the observatory’s findings are available in India, over 40 publications brought out by the institution, in which the crucial studies figure, were unearthed by researchers from libraries in Scotland and Germany.

The research team was led by Prof R Jayakrishnan, the present director of the Thiruvananthapuram Astronomical Observatory and head of the department of physics, KU.