CPM state secretary Govindan admits to PM SHRI lapse

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM state secretary M V Govindan on Sunday admitted that there was a lapse in not discussing the PM SHRI scheme in the cabinet or within the LDF before signing the memorandum of understanding with the Union government.

“It is true that the cabinet and the LDF did not discuss it before taking a decision. It was a lapse. I am admitting it,” Govindan said.

Following criticism from the CPI, the LDF government had recently decided to put the PM SHRI (PM School for Rising India) scheme on hold until a cabinet sub-committee reviews it and submits a report.

Meanwhile, Govindan lashed out at the opposition parties and experts for questioning the state government’s claim of eradicating extreme poverty.

“It is an achievement that came through a process spanning several years. However, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and some experts seem to think it was something accomplished overnight. Now that the project has gained global attention, Satheesan cannot stand it and has begun levelling allegations against the government’s achievement,” he said.