Drunk man kicks woman off moving train near Varkala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a shocking incident reminiscent of the 2011 Soumya murder, a 19-year-old female passenger was kicked off a moving train near Varkala, allegedly by a 43-year-old man, who was drunk, resulting in the victim suffering critical head injuries. The suspect, Suresh Kumar of Panachamoodu, has been taken into custody.

Police sources said the injured has been identified as Sona, who reportedly belongs to Palode. She is currently under treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital (MCH). At the time of rescue, she was unconscious and was first taken to a private hospital in Varkala. However, given the critical nature of the injury, she was moved to the MCH and put on a ventilator.

The incident, which raises serious concerns about the safety of women passengers, occurred in the general compartment of the Kerala Express heading towards Thiruvananthapuram.

A co-passenger, identified as Archana, said Suresh kicked the victim from behind when she came out of the bathroom, resulting in her falling off the moving train. Archana said Suresh tried to force her out of the train too, but she had a narrow escape. “Half of my body was dangling outside the train, but I managed to claw back to safety,” she said.