IHRD College students turn campus trees into archives

IDUKKI: In the misty hills of Marayoor, where sandalwood forests breathe poetry into the air, technology is giving nature a new language. At the IHRD College in Kanthalloor, computer science students have turned their verdant campus into a living digital library through an innovative project named ‘Vrikshaveda’ — a blend of ecology, literature, and technology.

Every tree on the campus now carries a QR code, that can be scanned by curious visitors. By doing so, the tree reveals its secrets — its scientific name, ecological traits, and even its presence in the world of literature and music. From the masterful works of Vallathol, Kumaranasan, M T Vasudevan Nair, and O V Vijayan to timeless Tamil classics and soulful songs rendered by K J Yesudas, the project connects botany with the rhythm of culture.

Executed in collaboration with the Munnar Wildlife Division, Vrikshaveda is designed to make people look at trees not just as part of the landscape but as living stories — “poems that breathe and sing.” The initiative brings together students’ technical skills and their deep connection to the environment, transforming the campus into a space where science and art coexist seamlessly.