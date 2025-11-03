Kozhikode jiving to healthier beat with coffee-brew parties

KOZHIKODE: For years, Kozhikode has been jovially branded as the city that sleeps early — a place with no pubs, no dance floors, and no serious nightlife. But that reputation is brewing away, quite literally. The city is now witnessing a refreshing development: Brew parties, featuring international coffee blends, live DJs, and dance floors, all proudly under the tag ‘No Alcohol, No Smoke.’
At some popular venues and cafés, weekend nights are transforming into vibrant caffeine-fuelled gatherings. Youngsters, professionals, and even families are choosing cappuccinos over cocktails, sipping freshly brewed specialty coffee sourced from Coorg, Ethiopia, Colombia, and Wayanad, while dancing to lights and beats.
“It’s an entirely different vibe, energetic but clean,” says 27-year-old software engineer Afiya Rahman, who attended one such event at a beachfront café. “You still get the music, the lights, and the crowd, but without the hangover or cigarette smoke.”
Local cafés and entrepreneurs are embracing the cultural shift by curating signature brews and setting up DJ decks to create immersive sensory experiences. The aroma of coffee blends with house, trance, and Malayalam indie music, giving Kozhikode a newfound rhythm and a nightlife identity rooted in wellness, creativity, and community.
This movement isn’t just about nightlife, it’s part of a global rise in coffee raves. Originally trending in cities like Amsterdam, London, and Paris, the idea spread to Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Indore, before landing in Kozhikode, A coffee rave is simple, high energy, zero alcohol, zero smoke, just beats, brews, joy, and movement.
Casual clothing, DJs spinning upbeat electronic sets, baristas pulling espresso shots instead of tequila, and dancers vibing between french presses, these events are inclusive, safe, energetic, and community-driven. The roots trace back to Europe’s pre-work bakery raves, dance floors tucked between croissants and cold brews, a concept that exploded on social media and inspired cities worldwide.
One of the earliest champions of the movement in the city is Shahal Ali, founder of Underblu Coffee, who has already conducted five successful editions. “We didn’t start this as a coffee rave. It began as a community space, a place to interact, work, share, and give underrated artists a platform to perform.
A year ago, people didn’t really accept it. Our first meet had only about 20 people. Today, we get more than 150 participants. It’s a cultural shift. We didn’t use posters or ads, we grew organically by talking about coffee culture, introducing people to real coffee, taste notes, and brewing styles. Our plan is to host this every month,” Shahal said.
We wanted to show that fitness and wellness can be celebrated in a vibrant, positive way, without alcohol or drugs,” says fitness coach and social media influencer Rahib, popularly known as Bheegaran.“Coffee energises, connects people, and fuels movement, making it the perfect companion for a fitness-driven lifestyle.”