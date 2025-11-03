Kozhikode jiving to healthier beat with coffee-brew parties

KOZHIKODE: For years, Kozhikode has been jovially branded as the city that sleeps early — a place with no pubs, no dance floors, and no serious nightlife. But that reputation is brewing away, quite literally. The city is now witnessing a refreshing development: Brew parties, featuring international coffee blends, live DJs, and dance floors, all proudly under the tag ‘No Alcohol, No Smoke.’

At some popular venues and cafés, weekend nights are transforming into vibrant caffeine-fuelled gatherings. Youngsters, professionals, and even families are choosing cappuccinos over cocktails, sipping freshly brewed specialty coffee sourced from Coorg, Ethiopia, Colombia, and Wayanad, while dancing to lights and beats.

“It’s an entirely different vibe, energetic but clean,” says 27-year-old software engineer Afiya Rahman, who attended one such event at a beachfront café. “You still get the music, the lights, and the crowd, but without the hangover or cigarette smoke.”

Local cafés and entrepreneurs are embracing the cultural shift by curating signature brews and setting up DJ decks to create immersive sensory experiences. The aroma of coffee blends with house, trance, and Malayalam indie music, giving Kozhikode a newfound rhythm and a nightlife identity rooted in wellness, creativity, and community.