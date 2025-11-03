‘League is cyanide, Ganesh a showy minister’: Vellappally Natesan

KOLLAM: SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), describing it as ‘potassium cyanide wrapped in coloured paper’. He said the party, which claims to be secular, is in fact communal to the core and caters only to the interests of the wealthy.
“The League has no humanity, decency or discretion. If its rule returns, we will have to commit suicide. They are looting the country’s wealth in the name of minorities,” Vellappally said, while delivering the presidential address at the branch leadership meeting jointly organised by the SNDP Yogam Punalur and Pathanapuram unions in Punalur on Saturday. “They call me communal for speaking the truth. However, we will go to any lengths to achieve what the Ezhava community rightfully deserves,” he said.
Turning his ire towards Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar, Vellappally branded him a ‘showy minister’ and accused him of ruining the KSRTC through erratic reforms. “Ganesh Kumar has driven KSRTC to this state. The so-called reforms he is implementing are like Tughlaq’s. It is a daydream that the corporation can be repaired. Both father and son are responsible for the mess,” he said.
Referring to a recent incident involving a private bus driver in Kollam, he said, “This is a minister who vents his anger by parading television crews to humiliate a driver who merely kept two bottles of water in front of the bus to drink in this hot weather.”