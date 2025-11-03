Sabarimala gold theft row: Arrests of more TDB officials likely this week

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold theft case will enforce more arrests in the coming week. Also, statements of former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) chiefs A Padmakumar and N Vasu will be recorded soon, sources said.

So far, three persons – priest-turned-businessman Unnikrishnan Potti, former Sabarimala administrative officer Murari Babu and former Sabarimala executive officer D Sudheesh Kumar – have been arrested in the case, which was registered after the Kerala High Court formed an SIT to probe the alleged theft.

Sources said the arrest of more TDB officials seems imminent as the SIT has collected evidence suggesting their involvement in the crime. A former TDB secretary, those serving as Thiruvabharanam commissioners when the subterfuge occurred and an assistant engineer of the board are on the SIT’s radar.

Sudheesh was arrested on Friday. He is accused of aiding Murari Babu in facilitating the gold theft. The SIT found he tried to conceal the fact that the temple’s dwarapalaka idols and door frames were gold-plated and instead mentioned them as copper sheets in official records.