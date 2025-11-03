Three Karnataka pharmacy students drowned to death in Kannur

KASARAGOD: Three pharmacy students from Karnataka who were on a leisure trip to Kannur drowned near Payyambalam beach on Sunday. The deceased are Afnan Ahmed, 26, from Hole Narsipur in Hassan district, Mohammed Rehanuddin, 26, from Bidar, and Mohammed Afroz, 25, from Hiriyur in Chitradurga district.

They were among eight DPharm students from Al Ameen Pharmacy College in Bengaluru, who were in the state for the weekend. The students first went to Wayanad, and reached Kannur on Saturday night where they stayed in a resort at Payyambalam. Around 11am on Sunday, they decided to venture into the sea.

Sources in the police said the trio entered the sea first, and the rest followed. One of the deceased did not swim and started drowning. The other two rushed to help him but were swept away. The remaining five raised an alarm, following which fishermen in the area and lifeguards on the beach rushed to rescue them.

Afnan and Rehanuddin were pulled out of the sea and rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead. Personnel from the Kannur fire station rushed to the beach and recovered the body of Afroz after a two-hour search.