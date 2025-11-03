Tourism dept approves feasibility study for Moolamattom-Nadukani cable car

IDUKKI: In a boost for Idukki’s tourism landscape, the tourism department has granted administrative sanction for preparing a feasibility report for the proposed cable car project connecting Moolamattom to Nadukani Pavilion.

The nod comes along with a sanctioned amount of Rs 29.5 lakh exclusively for conducting the study. The project, highlighted in the 2025-26 state budget with an allocation of Rs 3 crore, is being projected as a transformative addition to the district’s tourism offerings.

Known for its dramatic escarpments, mist-laden hilltops and deep valleys, Idukki has long been a favourite among nature lovers. Officials believe that a cable car linking the scenic Moolamattom region with the iconic Nadukani viewpoint will elevate the district’s appeal to new heights — quite literally.Tourism and Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said the government aims to create an experience that captures some of the country’s most breathtaking vistas.