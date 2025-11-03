Tourism dept approves feasibility study for Moolamattom-Nadukani cable car

IDUKKI: In a boost for Idukki’s tourism landscape, the tourism department has granted administrative sanction for preparing a feasibility report for the proposed cable car project connecting Moolamattom to Nadukani Pavilion.
The nod comes along with a sanctioned amount of Rs 29.5 lakh exclusively for conducting the study. The project, highlighted in the 2025-26 state budget with an allocation of Rs 3 crore, is being projected as a transformative addition to the district’s tourism offerings.
Known for its dramatic escarpments, mist-laden hilltops and deep valleys, Idukki has long been a favourite among nature lovers. Officials believe that a cable car linking the scenic Moolamattom region with the iconic Nadukani viewpoint will elevate the district’s appeal to new heights — quite literally.Tourism and Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said the government aims to create an experience that captures some of the country’s most breathtaking vistas.
“The cable car will unlock unparalleled aerial views of Nadukani Pass, Ilaveezhapoonchira, Vagamon, and even the distant Arabian Sea. It will introduce a fresh visual dimension to Idukki’s tourism potential,” he said.
The feasibility study — crucial for assessing technical, environmental and economic viability — will be jointly prepared by the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KATPS) and the Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation (IPRRC).
Their recommendations will shape the future course of the project, including its design, alignment, projected footfall and sustainability measures. If realised, the Moolamattom-Nadukani cable car could emerge as one of Kerala’s most iconic tourism attractions, offering visitors a soaring, panoramic journey over the district’s majestic landscape.